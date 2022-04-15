Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,494 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Oshkosh by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after acquiring an additional 545,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,083,000 after acquiring an additional 161,732 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after acquiring an additional 637,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,131,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after purchasing an additional 72,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day moving average of $109.82. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.06 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

