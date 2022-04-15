Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 13,004 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,004 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in News were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in News by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,364,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,884,000 after purchasing an additional 110,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in News by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,101,000 after purchasing an additional 435,508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 14.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,179,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in News by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,233,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,152,000 after purchasing an additional 140,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in News by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. News Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

