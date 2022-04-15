Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after buying an additional 3,447,611 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,201,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 97,591 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 938,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 910,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 51,939 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLRY opened at $6.02 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Tilray’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Tilray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

