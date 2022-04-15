Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 10,582.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $81.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

