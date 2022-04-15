Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 86 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $735.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $715.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $761.56. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $662.26 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.72, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total transaction of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.22.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

