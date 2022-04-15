Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Olin by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 48,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 34.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after purchasing an additional 225,952 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at $8,831,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 12.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 108.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $38.36 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.68.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

