Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 16,910 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,910 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vale by 63.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vale by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.718 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VALE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

