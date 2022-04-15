Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $59,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

THC opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.42. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $50.78 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

