Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 107,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR opened at $53.44 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.30.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 333.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

