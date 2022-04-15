Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Macerich by 417.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Macerich by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 303,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 66,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $14.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Macerich’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.33%.

MAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

