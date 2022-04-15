9,106 Shares in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,106 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of Hovnanian Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Shares of HOV opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $317.86 million, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.43. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.31 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 2,419.54% and a net margin of 22.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.