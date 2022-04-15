Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MORN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,313,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1,814.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 39,441 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,251,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $273.92 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.33 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $4,121,147.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,623,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,425,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $599,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,638,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,194,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,889 shares of company stock worth $54,919,911. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

