Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 3,156 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $27.51 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

