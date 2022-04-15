Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 634 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of MYR Group worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth about $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MYRG. Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $90.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.87. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.11.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

