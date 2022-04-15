Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.14 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

