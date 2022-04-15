Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 13,058 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,049,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Mattel by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,767,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Mattel by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

In other news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

