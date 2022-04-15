Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,270 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

