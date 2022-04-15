Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Chewy by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after buying an additional 5,455,428 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,070,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,969,000 after buying an additional 106,784 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Chewy by 426.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after buying an additional 2,023,038 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 26.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,801,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,694,000 after buying an additional 377,614 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHWY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.82 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $97.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

