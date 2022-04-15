Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.17 Million Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $2,988,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $163,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $11,899,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 3.14. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 21.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

MP Materials Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.