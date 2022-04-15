Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 800.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 186.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 43.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NYT opened at $43.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

New York Times declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

