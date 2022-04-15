Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,522 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,199 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,550,000 after purchasing an additional 685,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,054,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Zai Lab by 6,826.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 249,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after buying an additional 246,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $181.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

