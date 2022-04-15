IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $28,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.92.

Shares of IAC opened at $95.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.21. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $93.60 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

