AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Lowered to $31.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZEK. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AZEK from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Shares of AZEK opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.83. AZEK has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter G. Clifford bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AZEK by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 309,372 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

