Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Stock Rating Lowered by Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on B. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.17.

B opened at $35.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Barnes Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,555,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 17,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,394,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,493,000 after buying an additional 202,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

