Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $27.58 Million Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,549 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Avalara worth $27,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $58,978.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,687 shares of company stock worth $2,746,274. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVLR stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.28 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average is $127.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

