Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 4,516 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of American Financial Group worth $27,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,051,000 after purchasing an additional 626,806 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7,208.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after acquiring an additional 281,716 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 52.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,139,000 after acquiring an additional 148,589 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,227,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AFG stock opened at $146.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.20 and a 200-day moving average of $137.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.57 and a 12-month high of $150.99.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

