Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 245,692 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,121,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,692 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Dropbox worth $27,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth $271,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,130 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Dropbox by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Dropbox by 566.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,119 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. The company had revenue of $565.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,472,315 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DBX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

About Dropbox (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.