JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $235.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $235.00 price target on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.20.

NYSE:BA opened at $181.94 on Tuesday. Boeing has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $258.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.63 and a 200 day moving average of $204.76.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

