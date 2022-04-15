Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $140.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BABA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.75.

BABA opened at $95.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.00. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $241.89. The company has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,493,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after buying an additional 2,194,335 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

