Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $132.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Leidos traded as high as $110.65 and last traded at $109.06, with a volume of 582752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.30.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Leidos by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Leidos by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

About Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.