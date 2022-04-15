Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 474.3% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 474.3% from the March 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $60,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 539.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSE:ETO opened at $27.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $34.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.