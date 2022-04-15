Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$161.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$149.85.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$143.24 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$112.34 and a 52 week high of C$154.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$147.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$140.96.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.67 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.7899996 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

