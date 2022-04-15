Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Scotiabank

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.78.

TSE ALS opened at C$24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.12. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$14.92 and a 12-month high of C$25.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.69.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.6885918 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

