ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CSFB from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.50.

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$45.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.90. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$40.00 and a 52 week high of C$46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76. The stock has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

