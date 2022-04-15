Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 2,822,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 27,956,762 shares.The stock last traded at $46.01 and had previously closed at $48.54.

The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08.

About Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

