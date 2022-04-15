Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on TKO. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.38 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.27.
TKO opened at C$2.83 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.92 and a 52 week high of C$3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.61. The firm has a market cap of C$810.20 million and a P/E ratio of 21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32.
In other Taseko Mines news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,960. Insiders have sold a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $319,200 over the last ninety days.
About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
