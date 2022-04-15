Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TKO. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.38 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.27.

TKO opened at C$2.83 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.92 and a 52 week high of C$3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.61. The firm has a market cap of C$810.20 million and a P/E ratio of 21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$102.97 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.119573 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,960. Insiders have sold a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $319,200 over the last ninety days.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

