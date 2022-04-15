Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $218.27, but opened at $226.38. Caterpillar shares last traded at $227.58, with a volume of 177,402 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.80 and its 200-day moving average is $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

