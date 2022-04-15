Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

BYPLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Panmure Gordon raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.45) to GBX 800 ($10.42) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.88) to GBX 800 ($10.42) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bodycote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $538.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. Bodycote has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

