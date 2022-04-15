Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, an increase of 410.6% from the March 15th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,768.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPSF opened at $0.80 on Friday. Uni-President China has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

Uni-President China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

