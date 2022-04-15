Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, an increase of 410.6% from the March 15th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,768.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPSF opened at $0.80 on Friday. Uni-President China has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.
Uni-President China Company Profile (Get Rating)
