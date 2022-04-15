Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Grows By 414.8%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, an increase of 414.8% from the March 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRIG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 527.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter.

