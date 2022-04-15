Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Update

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NNUP opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Nocopi Technologies has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.27.
Nocopi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
