PetroShale Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PetroShale Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, an increase of 420.2% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS PSHIF opened at 0.62 on Friday. PetroShale has a one year low of 0.14 and a one year high of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of PetroShale from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PetroShale in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PetroShale in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

