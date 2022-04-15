The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Update

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, a growth of 442.3% from the March 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 56.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

