Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) PT Raised to C$14.00

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at C$1.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.69 million and a PE ratio of -3.31. The company has a current ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$1.38 and a 12-month high of C$5.20.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

