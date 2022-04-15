Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 445.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

KZIA opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $12.28.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kazia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kazia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kazia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.