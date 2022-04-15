Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$13.50 at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUN. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.16.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$13.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10.16. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 10.9280948 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$349,671.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,161,760.15.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

