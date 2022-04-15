Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Lowered to C$24.50 at Scotiabank

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$24.75 to C$24.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MI.UN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.25.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

MI.UN stock opened at C$19.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$19.83 and a 12 month high of C$25.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$799.40 million and a PE ratio of 8.49.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.