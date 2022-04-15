RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Short Interest Update

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 427.3% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRA opened at $9.81 on Friday. RXR Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $971,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $972,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,430,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RXR Acquisition by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 118,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

