Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at UBS Group

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at UBS Group from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price.

VRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.95.

VRTX stock opened at $287.97 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $292.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $793,225.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,623 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

