Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at UBS Group

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at UBS Group from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price.
VRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.95.
VRTX stock opened at $287.97 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $292.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.45.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $793,225.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,623 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
