Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $210.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

HSY opened at $225.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.70. Hershey has a 12-month low of $157.94 and a 12-month high of $228.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,187 shares of company stock worth $207,120,300 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $231,591,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth about $186,051,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $99,744,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 119.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,009,000 after purchasing an additional 370,564 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

